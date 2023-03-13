Left Menu

Cricket-S Africa all-rounder Mulder out of ODI series v West Indies

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies that starts in East London on Thursday as he battles with a side strain.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 14:48 IST
Wiaan Mulder Image Credit: ANI

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies that starts in East London on Thursday as he battles with a side strain. Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket in the 284-run second test win against the touring Caribbean side on Saturday.

Maharaj is to see a specialist surgeon on Monday where a way forward for treatment will be discussed. He is at this stage a doubt for the 50-over Cricket World Cup that will start in India in October. Updated South Africa squad (first two matches):

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

