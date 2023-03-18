WPL: Top knocks from Laura, Gardner help Gujarat Giants post 188/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Top knocks from opener Laura Wolvaardt and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner helped Gujarat Giants reach a total of 188/4 in the 20 overs of their Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants did not have a very good start as they lost opener Sophia Dunkley for 16 off 10 balls after a Sophie Devine delivery crashed into her leg stump. GG was 27/1 in 2.4 overs.

Following this, the pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Sabbhineni Meghana started to rebuild the innings. They helped GG move through the remainder of powerplay without any damage. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, GG was 45/1, with Sabbhineni Meghana (6*) and Laura Wolvaardt (22*) unbeaten.

GG crossed the 50-run mark in seven overs. The duo brought up their fifty-run stand in 43 balls.

Halfway through the innings at 10 overs, GG was at 78/1, with Wolvaardt (39*) and Meghana (22*) at the crease. Preeti Bose earned her side a key breakthrough. She dismissed Meghana for 31 off 32 balls, consisting of four boundaries after she was stumped by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. The 63-run stand for the second wicket was over. GG was 90/2 at that point in 11.5 overs.

A four from Wolvaardt helped GG cross the 100-run mark in 13.3 overs. Wolvaardt brought up her fifty in 35 balls, consisting of eight fours and a six. This was her second fifty in WPL.

At the end of 15 overs, UPW is at 121/2, with Ashleigh Gardner (15*) and Wolvaardt (56*) unbeaten. Gardner and Wolvaardt brought up their 50-run stand in just 30 balls.

Shreyanka Patil ended opener Wolvaardt's stay at the crease, dismissing her for 68 off 42 balls consisting of nine fours and two sixes. GG was 142/3 in 17 overs. She got another big wicket of Gardner, dismissing her for 45 off 26 balls, a knock which had six fours and a six. GG was at 161/4 in 18.3 overs. Harleen Deol came down the order and along with Dayalan Hemalatha made sure her side finished with a bang. They smashed Megan Schutt for two fours and two sixes in final over. GG ended the innings at 188/4 in 20 overs, taking 22 runs in the final over.

Shreyanka (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Devine and Bose got a wicket each. Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 188/4 (Laura Wolvaardt 63, Ashleigh Gardner 41, Shreyanka Patil 2/17) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

