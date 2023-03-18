Left Menu

Motor racing-Perez on pole in Saudi Arabia as Verstappen hits trouble

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 23:36 IST
Sergio Perez (Photo/ Formula 1 Twiter) Image Credit: ANI

Red Bull's Sergio Perez took pole position in Saudi Arabia for the second year in a row on Saturday after Formula One champion team mate Max Verstappen suffered a driveshaft failure and qualified only 15th.

Aston Martin's 41-year-old double world champion Fernando Alonso, who had hoped for his first pole since Germany 2012 with Ferrari, will join the Mexican on the front row for Sunday's race in Jeddah.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified second fastest but has a 10-place grid penalty that will drop the Monegasque to 12th place.

