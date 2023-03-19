WPL: Sophie made my job easy, could have done with some popcorn, says RCB skipper Mandhana after win over Gujarat Giants

Following her side's thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League (WPL) match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana lauded Sophie Devine's knock, saying that it made her job easy as she took singles and watch from the other end. An explosive half-century by Sophie Devine and her 125-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinch an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

"I think we took a lot of confidence from the last game. Today, the way we bowled in the middle overs we restricted them to a good total on a good surface. And then just two words - Sophie Devine. (On bowing performance) I felt they were a bit above par given how wickets were playing, but then when we walked out to bat I realised we had done well with the ball. (On Devine's innings) My job was very easy, just giving the singles to her and watching it, could have done with some popcorn. Some of the sixes were really massive." On team performance, she said the whole atmosphere has been very positive.

"We have improved as a bowling, fielding and batting unit. We had a few doubts about the way we started but now with two wins, I am more assured that we are an amazing team," said Mandhana in a post-match presentation. After electing to bat first, GG put on a total of 188/4 on the board. Opener Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant 68 off 42 balls, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. She had a 52-run stand for the third wicket with all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who also scored 45 off 26 balls, consisting of six fours and a six.

Shreyanka Patil (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Sophie Devine and Preeti Bose took a wicket each. Chasing 189, RCB was off to a brilliant start. Openers Smriti Mandhana (37) and Devine put on an opening stand of 125 runs in just 56 balls. Devine smashed 99 in just 36 balls. Her knock was decorated with nine fours and eight sixes. Following dismissal of openers, Ellyse Perry (19*) and Heather Knight (22*) took their team to a win.

The explosive run-chase has helped RCB climb the fourth spot in the points table, with two wins and five losses in seven matches. They have a total of four points. GG has similar figures in the points table but RCB has a better run rate. Devine was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her knock.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 188/4 (Laura Wolvaardt 63, Ashleigh Gardner 41, Shreyanka Patil 2/17) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189/2 in 15.3 overs (Sophie Devine 99, Smriti Mandhana 37, Sneh Rana 1/25). (ANI)

