Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Astros' Altuve suffers broken thumb at World Baseball Classic; Motor racing-Perez wins in Jeddah as Verstappen goes from 15th to second and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Astros' Altuve suffers broken thumb at World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will have surgery in the "upcoming days" for a fractured right thumb suffered when he was hit by a pitch during a World Baseball Classic game, the World Series champions said on Sunday. The eight-times Major League Baseball All-Star, who won his second World Series title with the Astros last November, exited Venezuela's quarter-final against the United States on Saturday after he was struck by a pitch in the fifth inning.

Motor racing-Perez wins in Jeddah as Verstappen goes from 15th to second

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday with Max Verstappen staying top of the championship after racing from 15th to second with the fastest lap. Double Formula One world champion Verstappen snatched the bonus point from Perez with a last-lap blast around Jeddah's floodlit Corniche street circuit that left him a point clear of the Mexican.

Badminton-China, South Korea bag titles at All England Open

Li Shi Feng defeated fellow Chinese shuttler Shi Yu Qi to win the men's singles title at the All England Open badminton championships on Sunday, while South Korea's An Se Young smashed her way to the women's title. The all-Chinese men's final ended 26-24 21-5, beginning neck-and-neck in the first game and ending in a decisive victory for 23-year-old Li in the second.

Tennis-Alcaraz routs Medvedev in Indian Wells final, reclaims No. 1 ranking

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz snapped Daniil Medvedev's 19-match win streak with a 6-3 6-2 rout in the Indian Wells final on Sunday that will see him leapfrog Novak Djokovic and return to world number one in the rankings. Alcaraz did not drop a set across six matches in the tournament and his performance in the California desert gives him an added boost of confidence ahead of his Miami Open title defence.

Women's NCAA roundup: No. 8 Ole Miss upsets No. 1 Stanford

Madison Scott's two free throws with 23 seconds left lifted the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels to their first Sweet 16 since 2007 by preventing No. 1 Stanford from making it for the 15th straight tournament. Angel Baker scored 13 points and Marquesha Davis added 12 for the Rebels (25-8), who squandered a 13-point, third-quarter deficit before Scott made a steal with Stanford trying to take its first lead of the game.

Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson

New Zealand's Danny Lee fired a 2-under 69 in the third round before prevailing in a four-man playoff on Sunday to win LIV Golf Tucson in Marana, Ariz. Lee closed his round with back-to-back birdies to finish with six against four bogeys on Sunday, leaving him tied with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa at 9-under 204 after 54 holes.

Rugby-France still on track for home World Cup despite losing Six Nations title

France surrendered their Six Nations title on Saturday but over the last four years they have rediscovered their brilliance and less than six months before hosting the World Cup Les Bleus know they have a credible shot at claiming the crown. Since Fabien Galthie became head coach in 2020, France have won 80% of their tests and went on a 14-game winning streak that ended against this year's Grand Slam victors Ireland to strike the right note of caution before the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 finals.

Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: BARCELONA TAKE HUGE STEP TOWARDS LALIGA TITLE

Soccer-Team spirit fired Man Utd to Wembley - Sabitzer

Team spirit powered Manchester United to their FA Cup quarter-final comeback win over Fulham on Sunday, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer said. Fulham appeared to be heading for their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 2002 after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to claim Indian Wells title

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat a misfiring Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11) 6-4 on Sunday to claim the Indian Wells title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final. Rybakina, playing in her first WTA 1000 final, saved three set points in the opening frame and was never really tested in the second where she cruised to a victory that will send her to a career-high seventh in the rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)