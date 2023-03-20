Left Menu

Paxten Aaronson makes debut for Eintract Frankfurt

Paxten Aaronson, the younger brother of U.S. national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.The 19-year-old midfielder from Medford, New Jersey, entered in the 82nd minute Sunday.He transferred to the German club in January from Major League Soccers Philadelphia Union.Aaronson is on the roster for the U.S. under-20 team for exhibitions against the under-20 teams of France on Wednesday and England on Friday, and against Serbias under-21 team on March 28.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:24 IST
Paxten Aaronson makes debut for Eintract Frankfurt

Paxten Aaronson, the younger brother of U.S. national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old midfielder from Medford, New Jersey, entered in the 82nd minute Sunday.

He transferred to the German club in January from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.

Aaronson is on the roster for the U.S. under-20 team for exhibitions against the under-20 teams of France on Wednesday and England on Friday, and against Serbia's under-21 team on March 28. The Americans are preparing for the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia, which starts May 20.

Brenden Aaronson, 22, is a midfielder with Leeds in England's Premier League and was on last year's U.S. World Cup roster. Paxten made his senior national team debut in a Jan. 28 friendly against Colombia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023