WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces

Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, said Brady's involvement with the team would provide a boost both on and off the court. "Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole," Davis said in a release.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 07:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 07:23 IST
NFL great Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, team owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday. "I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," said Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls in his 23-year playing career.

"My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house! "We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

Brady, who was first introduced to the team when he sat courtside at a home game in May, said he hoped to contribute to the organization as it grows the sport and empowers future generations of athletes. Financial terms were not disclosed and the deal is subject to WNBA approval.

The Aces relocated to Las Vegas prior to the 2018 season and were purchased by Davis prior to the 2021 campaign. Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, said Brady's involvement with the team would provide a boost both on and off the court.

"Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole," Davis said in a release. Last season the Aces delivered Las Vegas its first professional sports championship when they beat the Connecticut Sun in the finals and will look to defend their title when the new season kicks off on May 19.

