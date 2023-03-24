Left Menu

India suffer defeat against Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

India had an early chance through Pooja, who got on to a scuffed clearance and attempted to dink the keeper, but her effort went wide

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:50 IST
India suffer defeat against Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship
Team India and Bangladesh players in action (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India tasted their first defeat in the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship against Bangladesh at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka, as they lost 0-1 on Friday. India had an early chance through Pooja, who got on to a scuffed clearance and attempted to dink the keeper, but her effort went wide. Chances were few and far between, but India's Shilji Shaji looked lively, making runs at the opposition's defence. She made a dangerous foray into the Bangladesh box from the left at the half-hour mark but was stopped in her tracks.

A little ahead of the halftime whistle, Shibani got on to a dangerous position in the flanks as she was fed in by Lalita, but the former's cross lacked direction. India replaced Meneka Devi with Babita Kumari at the restart as the first half ended in a stalemate. Shilji again looked to get into a dangerous position around the hour mark, but the cross by Shibani was cut out by the Bangladesh goalkeeper Songgita.

Lalita had a decent chance just 10 minutes later, when a miscued clearance by the Bangladesh defence fell kindly for her, but her first-time effort went over the bar. Disaster struck for the Young Tigresses in the 73rd minute, when a wrongly timed header by Akhila ended in the Indian net. As the clock wore down, Pooja missed a header from close range with just 10 minutes of regulation time left. Shibani had the perfect chance to equalise in the 90th minute when she was played through by Shilji, and had only the keeper to beat, but Bangladesh custodian Songgita pulled off a brilliant save.

Shilji herself had the last chance to draw level in the fifth minute of injury time, when India were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the Bangladesh area. However, her effort sailed over the crossbar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023