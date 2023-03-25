Left Menu

Motorcycling-Pol Espargaro taken to hospital after big crash in Portugal

Spanish MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro was taken to hospital on Friday after a big crash in practice for the season-opening race in Portugal. His KTM-backed GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 team said Espargaro was conscious but had suffered back and chest trauma and been transferred to hospital in Faro for further examination. The 31-year-old was thrown off his bike, bouncing over the gravel into the barrier in the second session at the Portimao circuit in southern Portugal.

Updated: 25-03-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 01:22 IST
