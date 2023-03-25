Punjab Kings announce Matthew Short as Jonny Bairstow's replacement for IPL 2023

Jonny Bairstow will miss out on the action of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League due to an injury. Punjab Kings made an announcement on their social media handle about Bairstow's absence on Saturday. "IMPORTANT UPDATE!! We regret to inform you that our Sher Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him in our colours next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement in the squad."

https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1639591912729346048?s=20 Australia's 27-year-old top-order batter Matthew Short will try to fill Bairstow's shoes in Punjab's opening order. Matthew Short was the 'Player of the Tournament' during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23, representing Adelaide Strikers. He was the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with 458 runs at an average of 35.23 in 14 matches, with one century and two fifties and a best of 100*.

He also took 11 wickets in 14 matches, with the best bowling figures of 3/14. In all, he has played 67 T20s, in which he has scored 1,409 runs in 64 matches at an average of 23.88, with one century and seven fifties. He also has 22 wickets in the format. This is not the first time the injury has intervened to deny the English wicketkeeping batter an opportunity to leave his mark in a big tournament. Six months ago, Bairstow missed out on the ICC T20 World Cup due to an injury. Once again injury has come back to haunt him. Last time Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in an accident whilst playing golf in Leeds. He saw a specialist to ascertain the full extent of the injury.

Punjab Kings will play their IPL campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. (ANI)

