Left Menu

Everton release statement after allegedly breaching FFP rules by Premier League

Everton released an official statement after being allegedly charged with breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The statement said, "Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League's decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review."

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:34 IST
Everton release statement after allegedly breaching FFP rules by Premier League
Goodison Park (Photo: Twitter/Everton). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Everton's struggle in the Premier League is now not only restricted on the pitch. Their problems have now started to reflect on the financial level as well. They released a statement on Friday which confirmed that the Premier League has charged Everton with an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules last season. The official statement released by Everton said, "Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League's decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review. The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations."

"Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, providing information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times. The Club will not be making any further comment at this time." According to Premier League rules a team can only incur a maximum loss of £105 million over three years. However, special allowances were given due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Everton ended up recording a loss of £372 million over the past three years.

Financial Fair play rules were introduced to stop Premier Leagues club from spending a lot of money on players and running up with huge losses. Premier League title defenders Manchester City were referred with more than 100 alleged financial fair play breaches. If Everton is found guilty, they could face possible points reduction or fines. Unlike Manchester City, Everton's struggle on the pitch is quite evident. Even in the last season Everton barely managed to avoid relegation by turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace. Even this season they currently sit in the 15th position. Two points currently separate them from the relegation zone. Sean Dyche took the charge from the hands of Frank Lampard to salvage the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023