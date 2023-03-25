Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani submits new $6 bln bid for Manchester United -Sky Sports News
Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be worth around 5 billion pounds ($6.12 billion), Sky Sports News reported on Saturday.
($1 = 0.8177 pounds)
