Left Menu

Cricket-Windies skipper smashes his side to T20 win over South Africa

West Indies captain Rovman Powell smashed a quickfire 43 not out to propel his side to a three wicket victory over South Africa in a rain reduced Twenty20 international clash on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:32 IST
Cricket-Windies skipper smashes his side to T20 win over South Africa

West Indies captain Rovman Powell smashed a quickfire 43 not out to propel his side to a three wicket victory over South Africa in a rain reduced Twenty20 international clash on Saturday. Powell's knock came off only 18 balls as the West Indies reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The game was reduced to 11 overs each with South Africa scoring 131-8 and then the tourists replying with 132-7. After a two-hour delay, Powell put South Africa into bat in damp conditions and got immediate returns as key batsmen Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw departed cheaply.

David Miller came to the home side's rescue by scoring 48 off 22 balls, which coupled with cameos from Reeza Hendricks (21) and Sisanda Magala (18 not out), took South Africa to a defendable total. West Indies went on the attack from the start of their innings, scoring 17 runs off their opening four balls before South Africa snagged Kyle Mayers with the next delivery.

Brandon King (23) and Johnson Charles (28) continued to bully the bowlers before Powell hit three sixes and a four as the West Indies plundered 25 runs off Bjorn Fortuin in the eighth over. It left them needing 20 runs off the last three overs but what should have been a routine assignment was frustrated by two wickets in as many balls for Magala before Powell ensured victory in the last over.

The second T20 clash will also be contested at Centurion on Sunday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023