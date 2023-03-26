Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Piquet ordered to pay $950,000 for racist, homophobic comments

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals ($953,050) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday. In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Tennis-Potapova upsets Gauff in third-round Miami thriller

Russian Anastasia Potapova produced some of her best tennis to upset American Coco Gauff 6-7(8) 7-5 6-2 in a third-round thriller at the Miami Open on Saturday. Potapova, seeded 27th, mounted a stout defence to fend off 10 of 13 break points and grinned widely as she fired down an unreturnable serve to secure the win and set up a meeting with China's Zheng Qinwen.

Athletics-Peru's Garcia Leon breaks 35 km race walk world record

Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon broke the 35 km race walk world record on Saturday with a time of two hours 37 minutes and 44 seconds in Dudince, Slovakia. The world champion in both the 20km and 35 km walk broke the previous record of 2:38:24 set by Russian Klavdiya Afanasyeva in 2019, in a warning to her rivals ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

Soccer-England's Kane tells PM Sunak he aims to be Premier League record scorer

England captain Harry Kane has told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he hopes to take the mantle as the Premier League's all-time top scorer after becoming his country's record marksman. Kane on Thursday netted his 54th England goal in 81 games in a 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win away to Italy to surpass Wayne Rooney in the record books.

Soccer-Wales snatch late goal to draw with Croatia

A last-gasp goal by debutant Nathan Broadhead earned Wales a 1-1 away draw with Croatia in the opening match of the their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign on Saturday. Wales played their first match since their talisman Gareth Bale retired from the sport in January after making a record 111 appearances.

Cricket-Windies skipper smashes his side to T20 win over South Africa

West Indies captain Rovman Powell smashed a quickfire 43 not out to propel his side to a three wicket victory over South Africa in a rain reduced Twenty20 international clash on Saturday. Powell's knock came off only 18 balls as the West Indies reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Soccer-England do not need to call up reinforcements for Ukraine qualifier, says Southgate

England can handle their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday with a reduced squad and will not call up players to fill in for the absentees, manager Gareth Southgate said. The England coach has been left with 21 players to choose from with defenders Luke Shaw suspended following two yellow cards against Italy and Reece James withdrawing from the squad with an injury.

Women's NCAA roundup: No. 1 S. Carolina rolls past UCLA

Brea Beal had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 1 South Carolina advanced to its third consecutive Elite Eight with an easy 59-43 victory over No. 4 UCLA on Saturday in the Greenville Regional 1 at Greenville, S.C. South Carolina - the tournament's top overall seed - led wire-to-wire in a game where UCLA trailed by double digits for the majority of the second half. The Gamecocks (35-0) held a dominating 42-34 rebounding advantage and outscored the Bruins 26-16 in the paint.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia wins first ever MotoGP sprint at Portuguese Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia won the first ever MotoGP sprint with a last-lap overtake at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday to earn 12 points and move to the top of the rider's standings ahead of the race on Sunday. Introduced this season in a bid to make the sport more entertaining, sprints will be run a day before the race and are approximately 50% of the full distance, which was 12 laps around the Portimao circuit.

NBA roundup: Warriors withstand Joel Embiid's 46-point game

Jordan Poole saved 19 of his team-high 33 points for the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry broke a late tie with two of his 29, and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 46-point performance by Joel Embiid to topple the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 on Friday night in San Francisco. Klay Thompson chipped in with 21 points for the Warriors, who won their third straight overall and ninth in a row at home to maintain their No. 6 position in the Western Conference playoff race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)