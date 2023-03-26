Left Menu

Joselu's two late goals seals victory for Spain against Norway in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Espanyol striker Joselu came off the bench in the final ten minutes of the game. He scored two goals and sealed a 3-0 victory for Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Sunday. Dani Olmo broke the stalemate in the first 13 minutes of the game to put Spain in the driver's seat. Norway tried to make a comeback but failed to score.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 16:33 IST
Joselu celebrates goal (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Euro 2024). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

The 32-year-old Spanish striker Joselu's two late goals on his debut sealed a 3-0 victory against Norway in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday at La Rosaleda Stadium. Dani Olmo broke the stalemate in the 13th minute of the game with a cheeky finish inside the box. Norway tried to make a comeback by increasing the attacking intensity with each passing minute.

They were able to create a few openings but ended up snapping right at the moment. The rest of their attacking threat was neutralized by the Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The rest of the game was quite neutral in terms of chances but the defining moment came when Spain's manager Luis de la Fuente in the 81st minute of the game.

The Espanyol striker didn't waste a single moment to mark his impact on the game. The hosts executed a brilliant set of play, a few passes in the middle then sending the ball wide to Fabian Ruiz who produced a delicious cross to find Joselu. The veteran striker made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a header. A few moments later the super sub sealed the victory for his team with a bit of help from his natural strikers instincts. A deflected shot ended up right in Joselu's path who made an easy finish to find the back of the net and Spain's third goal.

Norway certainly missed the presence of their star striker Erling Haaland in the attacking front. If Haaland was there to finish off some half of the chances, Spain would have found themselves assessing their defence loopholes after the end of the game. Spain will now face Scotland on Wedneday at Hampden Park. While Norway will visit Adjarabet Arena to face Georgia on Tuesday. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

