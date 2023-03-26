Left Menu

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win Swiss Open men's doubles crown

Shetty-Rankireddy, sixth in the badminton rankings, got the better of the world No. 21 Chinese pair 21-19, 24-22 to win their first title of the 2023 badminton season.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 16:41 IST
Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win Swiss Open men's doubles crown
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (Photo- Chirag Shetty Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The Commonwealth Games champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Sunday defeated China's Tang Qian and Ren Yu Xiang to clinch the Swiss Open men's badminton doubles title in Basel. Shetty-Rankireddy, sixth in the badminton rankings, got the better of the World No. 21 Chinese pair 21-19, 24-22 to win their first title of the 2023 badminton season.

Both partners entered the match with a determined attitude and were unyielding in the opening exchanges. Qiang and Xiang Yu put up a strong defensive effort, including a 47-shot rally to win the fifth point, but Shetty and Rankireddy kept extending their lead to win the first game of the BWF Super 300 championship.

It was the first time that Tan Qiang and Ren Xiang Yu had dropped a game at the Swiss Open 2023. Even in the second game, there wasn't much separating the two squads. The Indians built a three-point lead after the scores were tied at 11-11 because of Shetty's strong smashes and Rankireddy's precise touches.

Qiang and Xiang Yu launched a series of offensive strokes in an attempt to stage a comeback. Shetty and Rankireddy won the match in 54 minutes after saving four match points.

Earlier on Saturday, Shetty and Rankireddy advanced to the final of the ongoing Swiss Open 2023. Chirag and Satwiksairaj downed the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. The world number six India doubles pair defeated their world number eight opponents by 21-19, 17-21, 21-17 in a highly-competitive semi-final match to seal their spot in the summit clash of the BWF Super 300 tournament. Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's previous Badminton World Federation titles came at the French Open 2022 BWF Super 750 tournament in October. Next, the Indian badminton players are likely to be in action at the Spain Masters BWF Super 300 in Madrid next week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023