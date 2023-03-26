Christian Eriksen opens up about his mindset during rehabilitation

Manchester United's midfielder Christian Eriksen has missed a lot of action on the pitch after sustaining a serious ankle injury in January. The Danish midfielder has played a pivotal role in ensuring Erik Ten Hag's rebuild at Machester United. The experience he brought along with him on the pitch was crucial in framing the attacking front of the Red Devils.

But even in his absence, Manchester United has managed to fare well for now. But after the international break, Manchester United will need every single player ready to perform, as they are still in the race for the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League. Eriksen opened up about how his recovery has been going on for the past three months.

"I am very good thank you, very well thank you. "It's very quiet at Carrington I would say, I haven't been here when it's this quiet. Maybe it was a bit similar when I signed and the whole team was in Australia. That was also very quiet. There is literally no one here. Nah, there are still a few people, but compared to normal there is nobody here," Eriksen said as quoted by Manchester United.

He further went on to describe his feelings about missing out on football. "It is weird not being on international duty, you are normally away and now it's more the thing you are following your national team, and you are here instead of being with them. That is weird, but it has happened before so you get used to it. But, still, you enjoy it less."

"I think earlier in my career I would have taken it a lot harder than I do now," he said. "You learn later on that it's just part of your career. Sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not. With this one particularly, when I can't do anything myself, when somebody came on to me, the mindset is just getting back as soon as possible in a healthy, strong way and not to get any setbacks," as quoted by Manchester United. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)