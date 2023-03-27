Left Menu

England star Phil Foden misses game after appendix removed

With Phil over the last 48 hours he was having symptoms and our doc doctor got a little bit more concerned yesterday afternoon as it started to become more apparent what it could be, England coach Gareth Southgate said.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:32 IST
England star Phil Foden misses game after appendix removed
England player Phil Foden Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England player Phil Foden was ruled out of the European Championship qualifier against Ukraine after having his appendix removed hours before kickoff. The Manchester City forward underwent surgery on Sunday morning, the Football Association said.

England went on to win 2-0, with Harry Kane scoring a record-extending 55th goal for his national team and Bukayo Saka adding another. No estimate has been given on how long Foden is expected to be out while he recovers, but he is likely to miss City's Premier League game against Liverpool next Saturday and could be a doubt for his team's Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Bayern Munich on April 11. “With Phil over the last 48 hours he was having symptoms and our doc (doctor) got a little bit more concerned yesterday afternoon as it started to become more apparent what it could be,” England coach Gareth Southgate said. “So thankfully he was in a good position to see a specialist and be operated on this morning.

“But obviously that's a huge disappointment for him and for us because he's had a few camps where he's had injury or just things haven't worked out ... he's also been suffering with his foot injury and I think this hopefully could clear that up at the same time.” England has made a perfect start to its bid to reach Euro 2024. It beat defending champion Italy 2-1 on Thursday. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023