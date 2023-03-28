Left Menu

India eye win against table toppers Russia in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

India's next opponents are a daunting team, who have so far registered three straight wins and have conceded only once (via an own goal) in the Championship.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 08:45 IST
India U-17 women's national team practice session (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
India bounced back from a disappointing defeat against hosts Bangladesh with a 9-0 thumping of Bhutan to re-establish their hopes at the 2023 SAFF U-17 Women's Championship. India will face Russia in their final game of the tournament on Tuesday at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

The Young Tigresses have had a mixed bag of results so far at the tournament, dazzling when on form -- as they were against Nepal and Bhutan, winning 4-1 and 9-0. Their narrow loss to Bangladesh has them third in the table -- they are equal on points as the hosts but have an inferior head-to-head record. India's charge has been led by Shilji Shaji, who is the leading scorer of the Championship, with eight goals. Shaji has so far registered two hat tricks in the three games she's played. India's 13 goals have so far been scored by five different players -- only Russia have spread them around more as seven of their players have got their names on the scoresheet.

The Young Tigresses began their campaign with a solid 4-1 victory over Nepal but struggled to find their shooting boots in the 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh. India's next opponents are a daunting team, who have so far registered three straight wins and have conceded only once (via an own goal) in the Championship. India go into the final game knowing that a win may not entirely assure them of the title but will definitely help create history and leave a lasting memory.

"We were happy with the performance in the last game. More than the goals, it was also important to keep a clean sheet. We haven't done that and it is a boost for our confidence. We will go into the final game with a positive mindset and hope to gain as much as we can out of it whether it be in terms of points or learnings and experience," head coach PV Priya said in an official statement released by AIFF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

