Sports News Roundup: Five storylines to follow during the 2023 MLB season; Lineker wins appeal over 4.9 million pounds tax bill and more

Five storylines to track during the 2023 Major League Baseball season, which kicks off on Thursday. OHTANI'S FUTURE

Baseball-Play ball - more quickly! New rules aim to speed MLB games

Larger bases, a pitch clock and the elimination of the infield shift await fans as Major League Baseball (MLB) kicks off its regular season on Thursday with new rules designed to speed up games and put more balls in play. It marks the biggest collection of changes to America's "national pasttime" since Alexander Cartwright pioneered the sport in the 1800s and established a basic rubric that governs the game in ballparks across the country decades later.

Soccer-Lineker wins appeal over 4.9 million pounds tax bill

Sports presenter Gary Lineker won his appeal against Britain's tax authority (HMRC) on Tuesday over a bill that totalled 4.9 million pounds ($6.03 million). Lineker, who presents BBC's 'Match of the Day' and also worked on BT Sport's coverage, was pursued by the HMRC over taxes on income from both broadcasters from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

Olympics-IOC issues recommendations for Russian athletes' return to competitions

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday issued recommendations for the gradual return to international competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes, with president Thomas Bach saying their participation "works" despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. The IOC Executive Board's recommendations concern only the return of those athletes to international competitions but not the 2024 Olympics where a separate decision will be taken at a later date, Bach said.

Baseball-Angels look to maximize Ohtani in possible final season with team

Time could be running out for the Los Angeles Angels to make the most of hitting and pitching sensation Shohei Ohtani, who has never made a playoff appearance in his five years with the team and will be a free agent after this season. It had to sting for Angels fans when Ohtani described striking out his Angels team mate Mike Trout as he won the World Baseball Classic (WBC) with Team Japan last week as "the best moment" of his life.

NBA roundup: Nuggets hold off Sixers for 4th straight win

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists for his 29th triple-double of the season, leading the host Denver Nuggets to a 116-111 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Jamal Murray added 19 points, Bruce Brown scored 18, Michael Porter Jr. supplied 15 and Aaron Gordon 12 for Denver. The Nuggets have won four straight.

NHL roundup: Matt Boldy's hat trick leads Wild over Kraken

Matt Boldy scored his second hat trick in nine days as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-1 Monday night in St. Paul, Minn. Jake Middleton and Ryan Hartman also scored and Marcus Johansson, Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists apiece for the Central Division-leading Wild, who improved to 15-1-4 in their past 20 games and pulled within three points of Western Conference-leading Vegas. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves.

Tennis-Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair, Sabalenka surges in Miami

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair at the Miami Open on Monday after sustaining a lower left leg injury that forced her to retire from her last 16 meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova. After the opening set was hit by a two-hour rain delay, Canadian Andreescu went down while moving across the baseline during the third game of the second set, grabbing her ankle and screaming in pain.

Baseball-Ohtani to earn record $65 million for 2023 season -Forbes

Shohei Ohtani is expected to earn a Major League Baseball (MLB) record $65 million for the 2023 season including endorsements, according to an annual list published by Forbes magazine, making the Japanese two-way standout the highest paid player in the sport. The amount includes the one-year, $30 million contract extension that Ohtani, 28, signed with the Los Angeles Angels last October as part of an agreement to avoid arbitration.

Soccer-Ertz makes surprise return to U.S. squad for World Cup warm-up

Midfielder Julie Ertz made a surprise return to the United States squad on Tuesday for their final two international friendlies ahead of the Women's World Cup this summer, following an extended absence after she gave birth to her first child. The April 8 and April 11 matches against Ireland represent the last chance for players to show they deserve a ticket to Australia and New Zealand, where the defending champions begin their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive title.

