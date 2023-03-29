Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs director Paratici's ban extended worldwide by FIFA

FIFA have extended bans imposed on past and present Juventus officials to apply worldwide, the soccer governing body said on Wednesday, with Tottenham Hotspur's current managing director of football Fabio Paratici among the individuals affected by the move.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:31 IST
FIFA have extended bans imposed on past and present Juventus officials to apply worldwide, the soccer governing body said on Wednesday, with Tottenham Hotspur's current managing director of football Fabio Paratici among the individuals affected by the move. In January, Serie A's Juventus were deducted 15 points for the season by an Italian soccer court investigating the club's transfer dealings and finances.

The court also imposed bans from holding office in Italian soccer on a number of the club's officials. These included a 30-month ban for former sports director, Paratici, who joined Tottenham in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juventus.

Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards. They have also lodged an appeal against the ruling. "FIFA can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the Chairperson of FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

FIFA's decision leaves Paratici's future at Tottenham in doubt and adds to the uncertainty surrounding the London club, who are currently searching for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday. Reuters has reached out to Tottenham for comment.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

