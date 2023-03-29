India's first national wheelchair tennis tournament being organised in Indore

The first Wheelchair Tennis National tournament in the country is being organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district from March 27 to March 30. Players across five states will participate in the tournament and they will be playing singles and doubles matches at the Indore Tennis Club at New Palasia area in the city.

Secretary of All India Tennis Association (AITA) Anil Dhupar said, "For the first time in the country, the National Tournament of Wheelchair Tennis is being organised in Indore. Players from five states which include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are participating in the tournament. There are 24 male and 4 female players participating in the tournament." It is a matter of sadness that there is no provision of funds for wheelchair sports in the budget of Madhya Pradesh, Dhupar said.

A female tennis player arrived here from Bangalore, Nalini said, "The percentage of women in wheelchair sports is very less. The women and their families have to come forward. We have to change the thoughts that we have any limit." "Although it is very difficult for women to learn and play any sport, people look with pity but if one is determined then it can be done. I have got the support of our family only, due to which I have been able to reach here," Nalini added.

On the other hand, a male tennis player from Karnataka's Hubli, Basav Raj said, "Male players also faced a lot of trouble regarding playing wheelchair tennis. In the beginning, I could not even get the training, but I worked hard with passion and today I am playing in the national tournament." (ANI)

