Khelo India Women's Hockey League: Sports Hostel Odisha, SAI Shakti Team, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation register wins

In the day's first game, HAR Hockey Academy recorded a 2-2 draw with SAI BAL Team. In the day's second game, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 19-0 scoreline. In the first Pool A match, SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta by a 9-0 scoreline. Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 9-1 in the Final Pool A match of the day.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:46 IST
SAI Shakti Team in action against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy during Khelo India Women's Hockey League (Image: SAI). Image Credit: ANI
Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation, SAI Shakti Team, and Sports Hostel, Odisha registered victories in their respective games on Thursday on the second day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), here, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the day's first game, HAR Hockey Academy recorded a 2-2 draw with SAI BAL Team. Sushmita Panna (2') and Himanshi Gawande (29') netted one goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. Hockey Academy fought back through a brace from Pooja (37', 42') to rescue a point from the match.

In the day's second game, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 19-0 scoreline. The goal scorers were Puja Sasoo (5'), Team Captain Mamita Oram (7', 10', 41'), Dipi Monika Toppo (12'), Aliva Jate (15'), Tanuja Toppo (18', 39'), Sunita Xaxa (19', 29'), Kamla Singh (21'), Munmuni Das (25', 45'), Arti Xalxo (26', 58'), Sunnelita Toppo (35', 59'), and Supriya Kujur (37', 48'). In the first Pool A match, SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta by a 9-0 scoreline. The goal scorers for SAI Shakti Team were Sunita Kumari (1'), Lanchenbi Chanu Khundrakpam (6'), Subila Tirkey (8', 51'), Sakshi Shukla (19', 25'), Team Captain Prini Kandir (30'), and Khushi (39', 44').

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 9-1 in the Final Pool A match of the day. Kanika (6', 58'), Ritika (9'), Tannu (24', 57', 60'), Sejal (30'), Ravina (42'), and Team Captain Sakshi Rana (48') scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation while Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (15') scored the consolation goal for Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar. (ANI)

