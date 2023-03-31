HZL signs MoU with Rajasthan Cricket Association to set up International Cricket Stadium in Jaipur

Taking a major leap forward towards speeding up the construction of the new cricket stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Thursday signed an MoU with Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) signed an MoU for the development of the world's third-largest cricket stadium in the village of Chonp in Jaipur. V Vedanta's HZL will spend Rs 300 crore on the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India's sports infrastructure. The stadium would be named as "Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur.

The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000. Only Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground have been seating capacity them this stadium. In terms of the size of the playing field area, this stadium would be largest in the world. On this occasion, the Assembly speaker and Chief Patron CP Joshi expressed happiness at the generous offer from HZL and the signing of the MOU. "The MoU would help accomplish the dream of construction of a modern international cricket stadium in the city. I thank Anil Agarwal and Priya Agarwal Hebbar (HZL chairperson and Vedanta Ltd non-executive director) for their support for the first phase work. I hope the next phase of the stadium will also be supported by Vednata," Joshi said.RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot echoed Joshi's sentiments. "I thank the Vedanta group and hope to receive similar support for the second phase. Also, I am grateful to the state government for their help and allotment of 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates," RCA president said.

Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals expressed happiness at the Construction of the proposed stadium. He hoped that this venture would give encouragement to the new talent. Vedanta Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal shared his vision for this contribution, "Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition and hunger to succeed. If India's youth participates wholeheartedly with energy and passion, nurtured by world-class infrastructure, they will become an unbeatable talent pool. Vedanta dedicates this stadium and its facilities to new India. Let's play."

Speaking at the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. said, "Cricket is a national passion. We are proud and privileged to have the opportunity to set up this world-class facility which will benefit players and spectators. India has huge potential as a sporting nation. Vedanta and HZL are committed to creating a best-in-class enabling environment for the flourishing of our country's talent and interest in sports." The stadium will be completed in phases. A 40,000 capacity is set to be completed by October 2023. The overall project of the first phase will cost Rs 400 crores, out of which Rs. 300 crores will be borne by Hindustan Zinc Limited and the remaining amount of Rs 100 crores will be taken care of by RCA. The stadium will have an indoor games facility, training centres for other sports, a clubhouse, and parking for three and a half thousand vehicles. She also assured of support from HZL towards the contraction of the second phase of the stadium with a 35000 capacity.

The Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium will host national and international matches, including games of the IPL. The stadium and its facilities will help the development of Rajasthan as a major hub for cricket and other sports. (ANI)

