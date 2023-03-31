Left Menu

Moroccan player Kiyine involved in car crash in Belgium

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:30 IST
Moroccan player Kiyine involved in car crash in Belgium
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Moroccan midfielder Sofian Kiyine was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital after a car crash near the Belgian city of Liege, his club said on Friday.

Belgian soccer club OH Leuven said Kiyine's life is not in danger without elaborating on his condition. The accident happened on Thursday night when, according to local media reports, Kiyine lost control of his car at high speed with the vehicle ending up crashing into a sports hall.

''There were fortunately no other vehicles or persons involved in the accident,'' the club said in a statement.

Born in Belgium, Kiyine has played for the Morocco U20 and U23 national teams. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023