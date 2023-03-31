Left Menu

Mohammed Shami clinches his 100th IPL wicket in match against CSK

Shami achieved the feat in the match against Chennai Super Kings and Devon Conway became his 100th wicket in IPL.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 20:52 IST
Mohammed Shami clinches his 100th IPL wicket in match against CSK
Mohammed Shami (Photo: Twitter/Gujarat Titans). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammed Shami bagged his 100th wicket on Friday in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2023 season. He achieved the feat in the match against Chennai Super Kings and Devon Conway became his 100th wicket in IPL. Conway failed to read Shami's delivery and ended up missing the ball completely and the stumps went flying into the air.

Shami has played 94 IPL matches and his best figures are 3/15. With an economy of 8.48, Shami has managed to maintain his economy quite well as a pace bowler. Shami's 100th wicket also became the first wicket of IPL 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck the first four and six of the 16th edition of IPL. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi stadium. The 32-year-old pace bowler's experience has always come in handy for GT as also the Indian team. Shami is the 19th player to achieve 100-wicket milestone in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL with 183 wickets in 161 matches and an economy of 8.38. Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga holds the second position with 170 wickets in 122 matches with an economy of 7.14. Malinga spent over a decade with MI.

The 32-year-old Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has 166 wickets in 131 matches with an economy of 7.61. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023