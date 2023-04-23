Left Menu

Soccer-Wrexham seal promotion to English Football League with blockbuster win

All eyes were on the Welsh club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they sought the victory that would secure their emotional return to League Two. Boreham Wood threatened to rip up the script when they scored in the opening minute, but an Elliot Lee equaliser after 15 minutes settled the nerves of the sell-out Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with their Hollywood owners watching on as they beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League with a game to spare on Saturday. All eyes were on the Welsh club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they sought the victory that would secure their emotional return to League Two.

Boreham Wood threatened to rip up the script when they scored in the opening minute, but an Elliot Lee equaliser after 15 minutes settled the nerves of the sell-out Racecourse Ground. Wrexham then turned on the style after the break with striker Paul Mullin scoring twice, his second goal in the 71st minute kick-starting the promotion party.

Promotion rivals Notts County had earlier beaten Maidstone 5-2 to raise the stakes but Wrexham responded in blockbuster fashion to seal the title. They have an incredible 110 points with Notts County on 106.

