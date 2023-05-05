RR 118 all out against GT

Rajasthan Royals were all out for 118 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday. Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals with skipper making a 20-ball 30.

For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs while Noor Ahmad claiming 2/25 in his three overs. Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 118 all out in 17.5 overs (Sanju Samson 30; Rashid Khan 3/14).

