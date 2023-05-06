Left Menu

Kohli, Lomror guide RCB to 181/4 against DC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:23 IST
Kohli, Lomror guide RCB to 181/4 against DC

Opener Virat Kohli and young middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror scored half centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a fighting 181 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Kohli scored his 55 off 46 balls, while Lomror took just 29 deliveries for his unbeaten 54, studded with six boundaries and three maximums.

Kohli also shared an 82-run opening partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored a 32-ball 45.

Australian Mitchell Marsh was the most successful Delhi Capitals bowler, taking two wickets for 21 runs. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 55, Faf du Plessis 45, Mahipal Lomror 54; Mitchell Marsh 2/21) vs Delhi Capitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023