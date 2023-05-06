Kohli, Lomror guide RCB to 181/4 against DC

Opener Virat Kohli and young middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror scored half centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a fighting 181 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Kohli scored his 55 off 46 balls, while Lomror took just 29 deliveries for his unbeaten 54, studded with six boundaries and three maximums.

Kohli also shared an 82-run opening partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored a 32-ball 45.

Australian Mitchell Marsh was the most successful Delhi Capitals bowler, taking two wickets for 21 runs. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 55, Faf du Plessis 45, Mahipal Lomror 54; Mitchell Marsh 2/21) vs Delhi Capitals.

