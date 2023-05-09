I didn't think about last ball: Rinku Singh after finishing the game for KKR

Rinku Singh again proved himself as a finisher in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) winning the match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the last ball by smashing a boundary at the Eden Gardens. Rinku Singh's 21 off 10 and a last-ball four guided his team to a five-wicket victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday.

The KKR batter said at the post-match presentation, "I didn't think about the last ball. Even when I hit those five sixes, I hadn't thought much. I was playing on the merit of the ball. I had the belief in me that I could finish the game. I have got used to it, sometimes I bat at 5, sometimes at 6, 7. I practice that way. There is no particular way I like to celebrate." In the chase of 180, Nitish scored 51 off 38 and Andre Russell smashed 42 of 23.

For PBKS, Rahul Chahar picked two wickets conceding 23 runs in four overs. Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis dismissed one batter each. Earlier, a half-century by skipper Shikhar Dhawan and late cameos by Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar guided Punjab Kings to a competitive 179/7.

Shikhar scored 57 off 47 balls, Jitesh Sharma played a cameo of 21 off 18 balls and Rishi Dhawan scored a quick 19 off 11 balls. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/26 in four overs. Harshit took two wickets while Suyash and Nitish got one each.

KKR is in the fifth spot in the points table with five wins, six losses and a total of 10 points. PBKS has slipped to the seventh position in the table with 10 points due to a low net-run rate. (ANI)

