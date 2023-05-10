Left Menu

Soccer-Frankfurt coach Glasner to leave at end of season

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, who led them to Europa League glory last season, will leave the club at the end of the current campaign, a year before his contract was due to expire, the Bundesliga side said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 01:05 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, who led them to Europa League glory last season, will leave the club at the end of the current campaign, a year before his contract was due to expire, the Bundesliga side said on Tuesday. Frankfurt are ninth in the table and will play RB Leipzig in the German Cup final next month.

Yet the club said in a statement on its website that it decided to part ways with Glasner after taking into account the "sporting development and overall performance during the second half of the campaign". The 48-year-old Glasner, who previously served as head coach at VfL Wolfsburg, joined Frankfurt before the start of the 2021-22 season.

In his debut campaign, Glasner led the club to their first European success in 42 years, with victory over Scottish side Rangers in the Europa League final, while also guiding the team to an 11th-placed finish in the league. The Austrian coach also led the team to the last-16 of the Champions League this season, where they were eventually eliminated by recently crowned Italian champions Napoli.

Glasner said that he and the team are still focused on the current season. "This will set the stage for a magnificent final in Berlin and enable us to bring the cup back to Frankfurt," he said.

"It's very important to me personally that Eintracht can enjoy great nights on the European stage again in the coming season."

