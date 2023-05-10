"The ball was off pitch," Carlo Ancelotti 1-1 draw against Manchester City

The match between Manchester City and Real Madrid played at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday resulted in a 1-1 draw. After the match, Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti said Manchester City's equaliser in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg should not have counted as the ball was off the pitch. Man City fight back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Real Madrid but Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with the officiating for Kevin De Bruyne's stunning equaliser; Vinicius Jr had given Real the lead with an equally impressive strike.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti said "The technology said it. I don't understand why VAR didn't check it. The referee didn't pay attention to many things tonight", according to Sky Sports. Ancelotti was not happy with the referee for failing to consult with VAR after City's goal because he felt Bernardo Silva took the ball over the touchline in the build-up to Kevin De Bruyne's stunning strike.

Referee Artur Soares Dias showed Ancelotti a yellow card for entering the field of play as he protested the goal and the Italian was still unhappy with the official after the game. Vinicius Junior had given Real Madrid the lead against the run of play with a thunderous effort before De Bruyne stepped up for his team to bring them level with an equally-impressive strike when the hosts were in charge.

Ancelotti's side had struggled to cope with City for the opening half-hour but grew into the game after going ahead and looked more threatening in the second half. After the match, Carlo Ancelotti, added: "A good game, an interesting game. Difficult for us in the first half, but in the second half it was much better. They controlled possession in the first half but we were in good control defensively and when we started to play the ball we created a lot of difficulties.

"You have to stay calm, you have to keep the position defensively, do not go crazy to press, stay there and play the low block, and when we had the opportunity we scored the first goal. [Vinicius Junior] is in a fantastic moment but the team played well. "I am satisfied, with a good sensation about the game on Wednesday." (ANI)

