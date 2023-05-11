Shivam Dube completes 1000 runs in IPL career

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube has completed 1,000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The all-rounder reached this milestone during his side's IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Wednesday.

In the match, Dube played a valuable cameo of 25 runs in 12 balls. His knock consisted of three towering sixes and runs came at a strike rate of 208.33. In 46 IPL matches, he has scored 1,003 runs at an average of 27.11 and at a strike rate of 140.67. He has scored six half-centuries and has the best score of 95*.

The current season is shaping up to be his best. In 11 matches, he has scored 315 runs at an average of 35.00. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of 159.90. Three half-centuries have come out of his bat this season, with the best score of 52. He has hit 27 sixes in the tournament so far, which is among the highest in the tournament. Dube first represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2019-20. Playing 15 matches for the side, he scored only 169 runs at an average of 16.90 and at a strike rate of over 122. His best score with the franchise was 27*.

He also had a one-year stint with Rajasthan Royals in 2021. He played nine matches for the franchise, scoring 230 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 119.17, with one half-century. His best score with RR is 64*. The very best of Shivam as a batter has come in Yellow jersey with CSK. In 23 matches and 21 innings, he has scored 604 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of over 158. He has scored five half-centuries for the side, with the best individual score of 95*.

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a respectable total of 167/8 in their 20 overs. No batter could touch the 30-run mark. From the top order, Ruturaj Gaikwad (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (21) scored some useful runs. Contributions in the middle order came from Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayadu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21) and MS Dhoni (20). Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/18 in his three overs. Axar Patel got 2/27 in his four overs. Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed got one wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC's top order imploded once again and was reduced to 25/3. Then a 59-run stand between Rilee Rossouw (35) and Manish Pandey (27) brought back DC into the game. Axar Patel played a useful cameo of 21 runs but it was not enough to keep up with the escalating run rate. DC lost the match by 27 runs. Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar also took 2/28 in his three overs. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket.

Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance. With this win, CSK is in the second position with seven wins, four losses and a total of 15 points. One of their matches ended in no result as well. DC is still at the bottom of the table, with four wins and seven losses. They have only eight points to their name.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Shivam Dube 25, MS Dhoni 20; Mitchell Marsh 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals 140/8 (Rilee Rossouw 35, Manish Pandey 27; Matheesha Pathirana 3-37). (ANI)

