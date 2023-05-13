Left Menu

"My score does not matter to me, I play to..." : LSG's Prerak Mankad after winning Player of the Match after win over PBKS

At the post-match presentation, Prerak said for him, personal scores do not matter as he only wants to contribute to the team.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:43 IST
Prerak Mankad (Image: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
After playing a winning knock, LSG's Player of the Match Prerak Mankad believes that personal scores do not matter if one can contribute to the team's win. In the blockbuster Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Prerak's fifty and explosive batting by Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis secured a seven-wicket win for LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At the post-match presentation, Prerak said for him, personal scores do not matter as he only wants to contribute to the team. "Most important game for us, my score does not matter for me, whichever team I play I want to contribute. I was trying to hit the spinners and couldn't connect, I knew Mayank would try to get me out and I have played against him in domestic cricket, so took my chance. Thanks to the management for giving me this opportunity. I haven't batted a lot at number 3 but have batted in the top four. I back my ability and strength, it worked out in the end. Whatever happens at the other end should not effect me, and because of Stoinis and Pooran we won this game," Prerak added.

With the combined batting heroics of young Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, LSG won comfortably against SRH by seven wickets. Mankad gave a solid base to SRH with his outstanding knock of 64 off 45 balls while Marcus Stoinis scored a quick 40 off 25 balls. Thereafter, Nicholas Pooran finished the match with his explosive 44 off just 13 balls.

Glenn Philips, Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each. Earlier, choosing to bat, SRH started their batting slow and steady but their first wicket came early in the first ball of the third over.

Klaasen scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and Samad helped him with his 37 off 25 balls. with their knocks, SRH were able to give 183 targets to LSG. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler for LSG as he took two wickets conceding 24 runs. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra took one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

