Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Winning LaLiga vital for Barca's long-term project - Xavi; Tennis-Swiatek at home on clay but wants success on all surfaces and more

Soccer-Winning LaLiga vital for Barca's long-term project - Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said it was a "magnificent feeling" as he clinched his first LaLiga title as manager of the club where he won eight as a player, ending a four-year drought for the Catalan giants. Xavi's side wrapped up the title after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a 4-2 win against city rivals Espanyol on Sunday.

Tennis-Swiatek at home on clay but wants success on all surfaces

Iga Swiatek said she feels most comfortable on clay but the world number one hopes to emulate her idol Rafa Nadal and win titles on all surfaces to become one of the game's greats. The 21-year-old won the French Open in 2020 and 2022 and has also proven herself on hard surfaces, winning the U.S. Open last year. Grasscourts are a different story, however, the Pole failing to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Tennis-Djokovic says 'Big Four' rivalries made him tougher

Novak Djokovic said his rivalries with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray had helped him become stronger in the face of adversity, after the world number one battled his way into the last 16 of the Italian Open. The 35-year-old Serb was a set and a break up in Sunday's match with Grigor Dimitrov but was then dragged into a decider, where he raised his level again to close out a 6-3 4-6 6-1 win after more than two hours.

Soccer-Xavi relies on flawless defence mechanism to lead Barcelona back to glory

Barcelona won their 27th LaLiga title and first for four years after a 4-2 win at city rivals Espanyol on Sunday crowned a remarkable domestic campaign built around a rock-solid defence, a huge change from the club's traditional style of play. Barca have a history of success with teams playing an attractive brand of attacking football but this season they have had to adapt to a different reality and manager Xavi Hernandez has cast aside tradition to focus on relentless defence.

Soccer-Arsenal hopes crushed by Brighton as Man City on the brink of title

The flickering embers of Arsenal's Premier League title dream were all but extinguished as they suffered a 3-0 home drubbing by Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. With relentless Manchester City winning at Everton in the earlier kickoff to move four points clear, long-time league leaders Arsenal knew only a victory would suffice.

Soccer-LaLiga in the bag, but Barcelona still face huge problems

Barcelona may have won the LaLiga title on Sunday, but their outstanding domestic campaign has been somewhat overshadowed by turmoil off the pitch including deepening financial problems and a refereeing scandal that could drag on for years. Spanish prosecutors in March filed a complaint over alleged payments Barcelona made from 2001 to 2018 totalling 7.3 million euros ($8 million) to firms owned by former refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. A Barcelona court has agreed to take on the case.

'The Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies at 89

Doyle Brunson, known as the "Godfather of Poker" for his hard-earned legacy in the game, died aged 89 in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a family statement shared by Brunson's agent on Twitter. "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace," the family of the two-time world poker champion said.

Golf-Emotional Day snaps five-year winless streak on Mother's Day at Byron Nelson

Former world number one Jason Day said he had considered giving up on golf a couple of years ago after he ended his five-year title drought with a one-stroke victory at the Byron Nelson in Texas on Sunday. It was the Australian's first win on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship and his 13th in all since he won his maiden title, also at the Byron Nelson, in 2010.

NBA-Morant suspended from team activities after alleged gun video

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended guard Ja Morant from all team activities on Sunday after a social media video emerged showing the two-time All-Star holding what appeared to be a gun.

The announcement comes roughly two months after a similar incident that saw Morant suspended for eight games when he appeared in a live-streaming video on Instagram holding a firearm at a nightclub.

NBA-Tatum relishing Celtics' conference finals rematch against Miami

Four-time All-Star Jayson Tatum is savoring his Boston Celtics' upcoming Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Miami Heat, after stomping out the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday with a record-breaking 51 points in Game 7. The Celtics beat the Heat a year ago en route to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors. Tatum promised there would be fireworks when their rivalry with Miami continues this week.

