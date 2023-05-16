"Was an emotional moment for me": Sunil Gavaskar opens up on Dhoni's autograph on his shirt

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves a lasting impression on the minds of not just fans but also on the legends of the game and the world witnessed something similar after Chennai Super Kings played their last league game at home. The moment garnered the attention of the entire cricket community when legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took the autograph from the CSK captain MS Dhoni on his shirt.

Watching the incredible scenes unfold in front of their television screens on May 14, cricket fans were overjoyed as a legend of the game was acting like a fan in front of the other, who was nearly half his age. Sunil Gavaskar revealed the reason behind such an impulsive action from his side.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said, "When I got to know about Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are going to take a lap of honour at Chepauk, I decided to create a special memory. That's why I ran towards MSD to take his autograph. It was his last home game at Chepauk. Of course, he will get a chance to play here if CSK qualifies for the playoffs. But I decided to make that moment special. I was fortunate enough that someone in the camera unit had a marker pen. So, I am thankful to that person as well." Reminiscing the special moment, hours later in the Star Sports Studio, Gavaskar - one of the greatest cricketers to have walked on the cricket pitch - appreciated Dhoni for his gesture and also hailed the CSK skipper for his legacy in Indian cricket and said that it was an emotional moment.

Speaking on Star Sports, a teary-eyed Sunil Gavaskar stated, "So, I went to Mahi and requested him to sign an autograph on the shirt that I was wearing. It was so nice of him to acknowledge it. It was a very emotional moment for me because this fellow has made immense contributions to Indian Cricket." An emotional Gavaskar went on revealing the two most special moments from the cricket which he would cherish for the rest of his life.

Sunil Gavaskar said, "Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 WC Trophy and MS Dhoni hitting that winning six in the 2011 WC final are the two cricketing moments I would love to see before I die."(ANI)

