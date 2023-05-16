Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona sporting director Cruyff to leave at the end of season

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will leave the LaLiga champions at the end of the season after two years in the role, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:00 IST
Soccer-Barcelona sporting director Cruyff to leave at the end of season

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will leave the LaLiga champions at the end of the season after two years in the role, the Spanish club said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Dutchman, son of Barca great Johan Cruyff, joined the Catalan club in September 2021 after leaving Chinese side Shenzhen FC. Cruyff's departure comes after the exit of director of football Mateu Alemany earlier this month.

"FC Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will not be renewing his contract at the end of the current season due to his wish to embark on new professional endeavours," Barcelona said in a statement. "He announced his decision this Tuesday morning to president Joan Laporta at an emotional meeting in which he explained that after two years in his position, he is leaving to face new challenges.

"FC Barcelona wishes to thank Jordi Cruyff for his important contributions as a member of the Sports Commission and wishes him all the very best of fortune in his future professional career." Barcelona, who claimed their 27th LaLiga title and first for four years last week, added that Cruyff will continue assisting the club in their transition towards a new executive structure and help in the close-season transfer market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023