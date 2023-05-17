"These games are not only about quality....": Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of UEFA Champions League SF clash against Man City

Ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg clash against Manchester City, defending champions Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that the quality of Manchester City players alone would not seal them a place in the final, but they will have to show "personality, character and mentality" on the pitch. Manchester City will take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal match of the UEFA Champions League at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Both teams are currently equal, having scored a goal each in the first leg at Madrid.

Asked on City's status as one of the best teams in the world, or Real's success in the competition, would be more important, the Italian said as quoted by Sky Sports: "It is difficult to say, the match is unpredictable. Real Madrid and Manchester City, at this moment, are the best teams in Europe. For sure it will be an exciting game, as it was in the first leg." "Also, if you are thinking you are the best team in the world it does not give you 100 per cent certainty you are going to move [to the final] because, as I said, these games are not only a down-to-a-matter of quality. When you reach a semi-final, it is whether you are able to show personality, character and mentality on the pitch, not only quality," Ancelotti concluded his point.

Ancelotti, who has won the championship twice with Real Madrid and twice with AC Milan, said: "It is special for Real Madrid because of the history we have in the tournament. In the 1950s it became important for the fans and players. It is everything you work for. It is something special to try to win European trophies, especially the European Cup (the old name for this tournament). It has been important for them throughout their history. It is a club that has a special power to stay alive." Ancelotti has a full squad available, with Eduardo Camavinga returned from injury and Eder Militao back from suspension.

The winner will face Inter Milan in the finals in June. Inter Milan had defeated rivals AC Milan in an all-Italian semifinal by 3-0 on aggregate, with their second-leg result being a 1-0 win on Tuesday. (ANI)

