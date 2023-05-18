Sports News Roundup: Rahm begins PGA Championship bid at frost-hit Oak Hill; Eriksson and Harder to leave Chelsea at end of season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Rahm begins PGA Championship bid at frost-hit Oak Hill

Masters champion Jon Rahm's bid for the third leg of the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors got underway on Thursday at the PGA Championship where frost delayed the start of the first round by nearly two hours. Spanish world number one Rahm set off in the ninth group off the 10th tee alongside U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Australian Cameron Smith at sunny Oak Hill with temperatures around 45 Fahrenheit (7.2 Celsius) at the year's second major.

Soccer-Eriksson and Harder to leave Chelsea at end of season

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson and striker Pernille Harder will leave the club at the end of the season, the club said on Thursday. The 29-year-old Swedish defender Eriksson has had a six-year successful tenure at the club, winning four Women's Super League (WSL) titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and an FA Women's Community Shield.

Tennis-Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

Holder Rafa Nadal will miss the French Open after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury suffered at the Australian Open in January, and the 14-times Roland Garros winner added he expects to retire following the 2024 season. Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for close to two decades, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his 22 majors in Paris in 2005.

Florida judge rules for Tiger Woods over NDA dispute against ex-girlfriend - media

A Florida judge ruled in favor of Tiger Woods on Wednesday, rejecting his former girlfriend Erica Herman's request to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed when they began dating in 2017, U.S. media reported, citing court documents. Herman had asked a judge to void the agreement, citing a recent law that limits enforcing such agreements in sexual harassment and assault cases.

Tennis-Medvedev rolls past Hanfmann to reach Rome semi-finals

World number three Daniil Medvedev produced a dominant performance against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann to reach his first Italian Open semi-final, cruising to a 6-2 6-2 victory on Thursday. Medvedev, who has described himself as a "hard court specialist", had never won a match in Rome before this year's tournament but has produced some of his best tennis to reach the last four on clay for the first time since Monte Carlo in 2019.

Factbox-Tennis-Nadal's injuries affecting his participation at Grand Slams

The following is a list of major injuries Rafa Nadal has suffered during his 21-year career that have caused him to miss or withdraw from Grand Slams: 2003: Elbow injury

MLB roundup: Astros score four in ninth, stun Cubs

Kyle Tucker slapped a two-run, walk-off single to center field and the host Houston Astros capped a stunning six-run rally with a four-run ninth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Wednesday. Houston completed a three-game sweep of the Cubs by rallying against reliever Keegan Thompson. Jake Meyers ripped a two-run homer that cut the deficit to 6-5, and when pinch hitter Mauricio Dubon followed with a walk, Brandon Hughes (0-2) entered in relief of Thompson. Hughes went on to give up Tucker's game-winning hit.

Soccer-New York, New Jersey promise 2026 World Cup spectacle equal to 'eight Super Bowls'

New York/New Jersey stepped up their bid to host the final of the 2026 World Cup by promising a spectacle on par with "eight Super Bowls" at a launch event on Thursday for the tournament which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave no indication as to which of the host cities across the three countries would stage the finale when the venues were announced last year.

Motor racing-Imola cancellation marks a rare weather defeat for F1

Formula One raced through the pandemic and has overcome typhoons and earthquakes but the cancellation of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to torrential rain and flooding in northern Italy is a rare defeat. With little flexibility on a crowded calendar that started off with a record 24 rounds, and now looks likely to end up with 22, the race at Imola is unlikely to find another slot this season.

Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp suspended and fined for media comments

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined 75,000 pounds ($95,000)following his comments to the media after the match against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, the Football Association said on Thursday. After Liverpool's 4-3 home win, Klopp accused referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool. The referee's body reviewed the audio of Tierney's exchange with the Liverpool manager and said he acted in a professional manner throughout.

