Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham's Moyes thrilled to reach his first European final

David Moyes said he was thrilled to reach the first European final of his 25-year managerial career after guiding West Ham United to the Europa Conference League title decider with a 3-1 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 08:55 IST
Soccer-West Ham's Moyes thrilled to reach his first European final

David Moyes said he was thrilled to reach the first European final of his 25-year managerial career after guiding West Ham United to the Europa Conference League title decider with a 3-1 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. West Ham have not reached a European final since the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup, while the June 7 clash against Fiorentina in Prague will give the London side a chance to win their first major trophy since the FA Cup 43 years ago.

Reaching the European final is the bright spot of a poor season for West Ham, with Moyes' future looking uncertain at one point as they plunged into the relegation zone earlier this year, though they have since climbed to the brink of safety. "We've all but stayed up and we're also in a final with a chance of winning a trophy, so there are a lot of positives that have come from it," Moyes said after the 1-0 win in the second leg.

"I've been in football and a manager for a long time and you don't get loads and loads of big opportunities. "To actually get to a final is something which doesn't happen in many managers' lifetimes. I'm thrilled that I've had one or two, this is my first European one and it's something I'm really pleased with."

While West Ham struggled in the Premier League this season they are unbeaten in Europe with 13 wins and a draw. For Moyes it is another shot at European glory after they reached last season's Europa League semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

"Let's be fair, maybe if you saw us in the Europa League last year, you might have said, 'They've got a chance of winning or getting to a final,'" added Moyes, who has also had managerial stints at Manchester United and Everton. "The lows are incredibly low in football, the highs are high, but I've won a semi-final and now I have to go and win a final."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023