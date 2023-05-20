Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra to participate in Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 in Finland

Neeraj won a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games last year with a throw of 89.30m.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:07 IST
Neeraj Chopra to participate in Paavo Nurmi Games 2023 in Finland
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Twitter/Olympics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has confirmed his participation at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2023, to be held in Turku, Finland, on June 13, as reported by Olympics.com. The Indian javelin ace started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5. Neeraj will compete in the FBK Games 2023, which will be held on June 4 in the Netherlands, prior to the Paavo Nurmi Games.

The Golden Spike Ostrava event in the Czech Republic later in June is also on the 25-year-old's 2023 calendar. Neeraj won a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games last year with a throw of 89.30m. He has now broken the national record with a throw of 89.94m at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. The Paavo Nurmi Games is Finland's top track and field competition in the summer and has been held every year since 1957.

Former world champion Johannes Vetter and Neeraj will rekindle their fight. The two last met in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. Johannes Vetter, who won the Paavo Nurmi Games in 2020 with a meet-record throw of 91.49m, hasn't competed since May 2022. With the Paris Olympics in 2024 approaching, the 2023 season promises to be vital for Neeraj, the defending Diamond League champion.

In addition to competing in the World Athletics Championships in Hungary and defending his Diamond League title, the 25-year-old Neeraj Chopra will seek a second consecutive continental gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023