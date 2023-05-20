Left Menu

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to field against Lucknow Super Giants in do or die match

Playing the last match in the group stage, KKR would go all out to win the match to be alive in the tournament, while LSG would secure their place in the playoffs by gaining two points. KKR has 12 points with six wins and seven losses and LSG has 15 points with seven wins and five losses.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:27 IST
KKR skipper Nitish Rana at the toss (Image: Twitter/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Playing the last match in the group stage, KKR would go all out to win the match to be alive in the tournament, while LSG would secure their place in the playoffs by gaining two points. KKR has 12 points with six wins and seven losses and LSG has 15 points with seven wins and five losses.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss, "Will bowl first. Need to win by a big margin, want to play positively. Rinku has been one of the positives. Have done well in patches in other areas as well. Roy has given some good starts. There's Suyash who's done well too. Same team." LSG skipper Krunal Pandya said at the toss, "We would've also fielded first. At the end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We know where we stand in the table. Our destiny is in our hands. Focus is on playing good cricket. We defended really well in previous game. Eventually what matters is how we come today, put a total on the board and defend it. Couple of changes - instead of Hooda, we have Karan. And Gowtham comes in for Swapnil."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

