Horse racing-Baffert horse euthanized on track after fall in Preakness undercard

A horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track after going down with an injury and throwing Panamanian jockey Luis Saez during a race on the Preakness States undercard at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.

Havnameltdown stumbled and dropped Saez as he approached the stretch and sustained a "non-operable left fore fetlock injury" that led to the decision to euthanize the 3-year-old colt, 1ST Racing, which operates Pimlico Race Course, said in a statement. 1ST Racing also said Saez, who was transported to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for further evaluation, is stable and conscious.

Havnameltdown, the 4-5 favourite, started from the inside post and was bumped right out of the gate and Baffert said he did not know if that contributed to the injury, adding that he will cooperate fully with those reviewing the accident. "It is something that is disheartening. I feel so bad for that horse, and I just hope that Luis is ok," said Baffert.

"We do grieve when these things happen. There is nothing worse than coming back and the stall is empty. He is a nice horse. He could not have been doing any better. It's sickening. I am in shock." The fatality comes after the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago was overshadowed by the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the Run for the Roses.

Baffert has an entrant in the Preakness Stakes where the Hall of Fame trainer is seeking a record-breaking eighth win in the middle jewel of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. For Baffert, one of the sport's best-known figures, the Preakness Stakes marks his first Triple Crown race in two years due to a suspension after one of his horses, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance and was stripped of the 2021 Kentucky Derby title.

