Colombo Strikers announce Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana as star players for LPL 2023

The Colombo Strikers, who will play their first season of the Lanka Premier League this year, announced a list of star players line-up on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:33 IST
Babar Azam (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Colombo Strikers, who will play their first season of the Lanka Premier League this year, announced a list of star players line-up on Tuesday. The icon players include Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, speedster Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne.

The 20-year-old Matheesha Pathirana has caught the cricketing world by storm with his performances in T20s in the recent past. The fast bowler has picked up 22 wickets in 20 matches at a spectacular average of 22.36. Meanwhile, the bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne will play a vital role in the Colombo Strikers team. The experienced campaigner has taken 60 wickets and scored 726 runs in 93 T20 matches.

The Colombo franchise will certainly receive a lot of attention from cricket fans around the world with Pakistan superstar Babar Azam in their set-up. The top-order batter has amassed a whopping 9201 runs in 260 T20s at a brilliant average of 44.02. Fast bowler Naseem Shah will be looking to lead the bowling attack with Pathirana. The youngster has taken 73 wickets in 76 matches at a magnificent average of 29.75.

Speaking about the announcement of the star players, Sagar Khanna said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have four of the biggest T20 stars as a part of our Icon Players line-up. We have built a strong core group of players around which we will construct a formidable team for the season. With these superstars with us, we are well on our way to forming a power-packed team." The Colombo Strikers will be in action in their first season of the Lanka Premier League in July-August 2023. (ANI)

