Soccer-Cologne's one-year FIFA transfer ban provisionally suspended by CAS

A FIFA tribunal had fined Cologne 51,750 euros ($57,000), banned them from signing new players in the next two transfer windows and suspended Potocnik for four months. Cologne said Potocnik's four-month ban had also been suspended.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 03:12 IST
Cologne's one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA was provisionally suspended on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as it considers an appeal lodged by the club, the Bundesliga outfit said in a statement.

Cologne said Potocnik's four-month ban had also been suspended. The German club said Potocnik left Olimpija because of “numerous breaches of contract” and did not incite him to leave his former team.

Olimpija were not immediately available to comment on Friday. "Now we can become active in the transfer market within the limits of our possibilities due to economic consolidation," Cologne managing director Christian Keller said, adding that the club was committed to have the FIFA ban completely lifted.

