Glamorgan signs Australia's spinner Peter Hatzoglou for T20 Blast

Glamorgan have signed Australia's legspinner Peter Hatzoglou on a short-term contract as a cover for Michael Neser in the T20 Blast. Neser was unavailable due to his commitment to Australia for the upcoming World Test Championship final and Ashes series as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Hatzoglou will join Glamorgan ahead of their trip to Taunton on Sunday. The 24-year-old first played for the Big Bash League after giving up his career as an accountant. He has played in club cricket in Essex.

Glamorgan's director of cricket Mark Wallace informed that in the absence of Neser, Hatzoglou will be part of the team as they have signed him on a short-term contract. "Neser is not going to be available for the next three games. He's got some Australia commitments so we're not going to have him," Wallace said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We've moved on a short-term contract to bring in Hatzoglou to give us some more bowling depth. Peter's got a good record around the world, mostly in the Big Bash, but in a few other franchise competitions as well. We're really looking forward to adding him to the Glamorgan squad and hopefully kickstarting this T20 campaign," he added.

Hatzoglou has been a two-time Big Bash League winner being a part of the Perth Scorchers. He had played in the Hundred last summer for the Oval Invincibles and has also played in the Pakistan Super League. After signing joining the team, Hatzoglou said, "I'm really excited to make an impact during my stay here. With Neser being called up to the Australian squad, I wasn't too far away in Essex and I guess I got the tap on the shoulder for the call up which is great."

"It's been really good to have some success with the Perth Scorchers over the last couple of years. I had some experience in the Hundred last year playing for the Oval Invincibles and I'm sure it'll be a nice little transition into the Blast this year." Glamorgan won their opening match after defeating Gloucestershire by two wickets in a close finish at Bristol on Friday. (ANI)

