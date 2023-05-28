Soccer-Luton promoted to Premier League after playoff win over Coventry

Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence.

Coventry's Fankaty Dabo missed the crucial penalty, blazing his shot over the crossbar, to seal the win for Luton following a 1-1 draw then a goalless period of extra time.

