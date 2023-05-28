Left Menu

Motor racing-Six out of six for Red Bull as Verstappen wins in Monaco

Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, his closest title rival, started in last position after a qualifying crash and finished two laps down in 16th.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:27 IST
Motor racing-Six out of six for Red Bull as Verstappen wins in Monaco
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Double world champion Max Verstappen led a soggy Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 39 points and earn Red Bull a sixth win in as many races this season. In a race livened up by the rain after a processional 51 laps in dry conditions, Spaniard Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin but a massive 27.9 seconds behind at the chequered flag.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the podium in third place for Renault-owned Alpine with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and taking a bonus point for fastest lap. The win was Verstappen's fourth of the season, second in Monaco and 39th of his career. Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, his closest title rival, started in last position after a qualifying crash and finished two laps down in 16th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023