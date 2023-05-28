Left Menu

Star 100m hurdler Yarraji clocks second career-best time to win gold in Germany

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 21:16 IST
National record holder Jyothi Yarraji ran her second career best 100m hurdles race to win gold at the Kurpfalz Gala event at Weinheim in Germany.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.84s at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger level meet, just a tad outside her national record time of 12.82s, which she had set last year.

This was her first international 100m hurdles race of the season.

Another national record holder Amlan Borgohain clocked 20.66s against a headwind of 0.2 m/s to win gold in the men's 200m race in the same competition on Saturday.

This was his third career-best timing. His national record set last year stands at 20.52s.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary clocked her personal best of 9:29.51s in women's 3000m steeplechase to finish third at the Los Angeles Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour gold level meet, in USA.

Her earlier best was 9:38.29s which she had clocked last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

