Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic wins Giro d'Italia as Cavendish takes final stage

But Roglic, cheered on by thousands of fans from across the border to Slovenia, regrouped to take a 14-second overall advantage and made no mistake in the final stage, cruising through the Italian capital to expand his Grand Tour portfolio.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:32 IST
Cycling-Roglic wins Giro d'Italia as Cavendish takes final stage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia when he retained the overall lead after Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome, a day after he ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in a dramatic time trial.

The 33-year-old seized the pink jersey with a powerful performance in Saturday's penultimate stage and finished Sunday's ceremonial 126-km flat route unscathed as Mark Cavendish produced a vintage performance to win the last stage. Cavendish, who will retire at the end of the season, marked his final appearance at the Giro with a sensational sprint victory, clinching his first victory for Astana Qazaqstan and a 17th career win at the Giro.

Jumbo Visma-rider Roglic finished 14 seconds ahead of Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and one minute, 15 seconds before Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates in the overall standings to add a first Giro title to his three Vuelta triumphs from 2019-21. In 2020, Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic had lost the 2020 Tour de France title after giving up his lead and the overall race victory to compatriot Tadej Pogacar in a mountain time trial on the penultimate stage.

It appeared as if Roglic's title hopes were evaporating again when he rode over a pothole around midway through Saturday's brutal climb up Monte Lussari and his chain came off, before losing more time as he was forced to change bikes. But Roglic, cheered on by thousands of fans from across the border to Slovenia, regrouped to take a 14-second overall advantage and made no mistake in the final stage, cruising through the Italian capital to expand his Grand Tour portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023